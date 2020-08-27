Fire damages Sparks trailer home; six dogs rescued

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A trailer is not inhabitable after a fire Wednesday, the Sparks Fire Department reported.

The one juvenile inside the home at the Apollo Trailer Park at 695 E. Greg St. safely made it out of the home. Six dogs in the home suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to an emergency veterinarian, the fire department said.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. The initial report was that the outside of the trailer was on fire, but crews found both the interior and exterior burning.

Crews put out the fire, but fire, smoke and water damage left it uninhabitable.

Thirteen fire personnel on four engines and one truck responded. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

