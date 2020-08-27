Advertisement

Douglas County School District reports COVID-19 case

COVID-19 and school
COVID-19 and school
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 and said “a small number of individuals at Gardnerville Elementary School, Carson Valley Middle School, and Douglas High School” could be affected.

Families with a member who was a close contact of the infected person have been contacted by Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles COVID-19 cases for Douglas County as well as Lyon and Storey counties.

 “We are confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, we anticipate that a very small number of individuals will be excluded from school for 14 days,” the school district said in a Facebook post.  “Students excluded from school will be provided distance learning opportunities by their classroom teacher.”

The school district is following a cleaning protocol recommended by CCHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

