Couple’s high emotional cost for DETR aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A married Reno couple kept their story about Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) mostly silent until now.

Together the two decided to go public with some personal details in the hopes of helping others still waiting for unemployment benefits.

First, their good news.

“I saw that we received the payment and I screamed literally screamed, but I can’t believe we had to do everything we had to do to get that money and I don’t even think it would make up for the pain and suffering and mental stress that it put on both of us,” said Maureen Daane.

”It was mostly watching my wife disintegrate in emotions,” said her husband Jerry Daane.

Gov. Sisolak’s actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 forced Jerry out of his job at the Peppermill Casino in March.

Maureen filed his claim in April.

She says it was denied three weeks later and DETR directed her to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Her PUA application was denied in June, she says.

“I was so confused because we didn’t qualify for U.I. so then they said, ‘You have to go back to U.I.’”

”Tell me about all the effort you put into calling DETR?” asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"I'm calling every single solitary day," Maureen.

"For how many hours?" Bond.

"Usually four to five hours," Maureen.

"A day?" Bond.

"All day," Maureen.

"Every day?" Bond.

"Every day," Maureen.

“You called for four months and didn’t talk to a person?” Bond.

“Yes (indicating she did not talk to anyone from DETR). Every day. Even on the weekend when I knew they wouldn’t be there. It was just something I did,” Maureen.

"Tell me if you could please about your lowest point going through this entire process?" Bond.

“There was a time when we had $28 in our bank account. We had bills to pay. We had no food, which is really hard to say but it’s true. If not for one of his (Jerry her husband) friends and customers who had sent us a box of food, he had no idea I wasn’t advertising that, we would not have had something to eat so it’s kind of hard. We’re very proud people. We worked hard our whole lives so this knocked us for a loop,” Maureen.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

"They needed to hire more people. They needed to reach out to Sisolak. They were unprofessional. Irresponsible," Maureen.

“What would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“I think you should have been more present and you know we are your constituents and we were suffering. You weren’t there for us and just like when the riots happened you got more police. There is no reason. You had to do this for COVID I understand, but you needed to put a plan into action and I think you failed there. You failed in the plan and you failed us and for all the people that have suffered you can’t take that away,” Maureen.

Gov. Sisolak is now taking solid action to help people waiting for unemployment benefits.

On Thursday, August 6th he signed Senate Bill 3 to address unemployment benefit issues in Nevada.

The rate at which people are getting paid is increasing, but many people in great need continue to wait.

Bond is committed to sharing their stories until everyone who qualifies for this aid is paid.

