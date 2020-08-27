Advertisement

Carson Railbikes give unique view of Carson Canyon

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s something new rolling down the tracks of the V&T Railway, and it’s giving you a view of the Carson Canyon that you may have never seen before.

Railbikes are the latest attraction giving people a close up view of an area that once served as the line keeping the Comstock booming.

“Really trying to show people what a cool city Carson City is,” David Peterson, Executive Director of Visit Carson City said. “We’re more than just the Capital. We want to be a cool place to come and visit and a cultural destination.”

Thanks to motor assist, it’s an easy ride through the canyon as well as over the highway. The bikes had been a discussion for a couple of years, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that they became a reality.

“We thought we were going to go completely black this season,” Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager of the V&T Railway said.

The enclosed cars of the trains made it impossible for the railway to comply with COVID restrictions, so they turned to the bikes as a way to keep people coming in.

“The canyon track itself was underutilized,” she said. “And that was something that we identified right away-that we needed more activity. The answer was right there all along, and it’s a huge success, people are enjoying it, they’re really enjoying getting out and enjoying the outdoors again being with family.”

The bikes are just the latest way Carson City is revitalizing itself to attract more visitors.

“Right now I think it’s a great time to not only live to work but to play and visit Carson City,” Peterson said “Just from a cultural experience as well, so not only are you out here pedaling your till your heart’s content, getting outside, but you’re also learning about the culture and the history of this area.”

The bikes run every day, and they are even adding special event rides including a Halloween themed event.

V&T Bridge Short Rides – Tuesday’s beginning September 8

o Rides at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

o $35 for ages 4 and up

· Labor Day Rides – September 7

o Rides at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

o $45 for ages 4 and up

· Spooky Railbike Rides – October 28, 29, 30 & 31

o Family ride at 6 p.m.

§ Short Ride route, includes Trick or Treat stops

§ $40 for ages 4 and up

o Adults ride at 8 p.m.

§ Carson River Canyon route, includes food and drink

§ $75 for ages 17 and up, not suitable for children

For more information,

click here.

