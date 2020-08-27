Advertisement

600 students currently excluded from Washoe County schools over COVID rules

By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Kristen McNeill revealed to the Nevada State Board of Education, there are currently 600 students excluded from in-person classes due to possible COVID-19 contact.

There have been confirmed or suspected cases connected to: Hunter Lake Elementary, Grace Warner Elementary, Rollan Melton Elementary, Hug High, Wooster High, Reed High, McQueen High, Lemelson STEM Academy, Vaughn Middle and Diedrichsen Elementary schools. Cases reported before the start of the school year involved staff. The District cannot say if cases that have been reported since the start of the school year involved staff, students or visitors.

McNeill says the WCSD follows its COVID Response Plan, which requires students to be on distance learning and excludes them from in-person classes if they are potentially exposed to COVID-19.

“We have very strict protocols from the Washoe County Health District” McNeill told the State Board, “as far as if you are feeling symptoms, there are also aspects of a close contact.”

Read the WCSD COVID-19 Outbreak Response Plan here.

