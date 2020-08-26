Advertisement

WCSD confirms positive COVID-19 case at Diedrichsen Elementary

COVID-19 and school
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Diedrichsen Elementary School.

The district said it is working with the health district on contact tracing. In a press release it said that a number of individuals will be excluded from the school for 14 days, and that those individuals will be contacted by the Washoe County Health District and the school.

Due to privacy concerns, no other information will be released about the positive case or those who will be excluded from school.

The school district said it is following enhanced cleaning protocol per the health district and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

