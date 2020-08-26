Advertisement

Washoe County Schools reporting COVID cases at two schools

By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) reports it has received word of a positive COVID-19 case at Vaughn Middle School and another at Lemelson STEM Academy.

The WCSD is working with the Washoe County Health District to conduct contact tracing. The WCSD and the Health District may exclude students, teachers or other staff from the campus if they were possibly exposed to the COVID patients.

Administrators say they are now following enhanced cleaning procedures under guidelines from the Health District and the Centers for Disease Control.

