Advertisement

Washoe County Library eliminates fines on overdue books and materials

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library Board has eliminated fines on overdue books and materials.

The Library said they believe eliminating the fines supports the goal of providing access to materials, while providing some relief to patrons. 

This new policy went into effect less than a week ago. While it is eliminating fines on overdue books and materials, people are still on the hook for replacement cost for lost items. 

Library officials in a news release say this pandemic has forced industries to review its operation and implement change to better serve people in the communities. 

The Library believes going fine free will help to reduce barriers to service and develop a connection with the community that does not involve the negative association with fines.  Also, they believe the change in the policy will help to expand access to library services among groups that might otherwise struggle to return materials on time or keep up with payments, including low-income families, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The Washoe County Library is  happy to be able to join many libraries across the country in removing overdue materials fines as a barrier for patrons and we look forward to welcoming back many patrons and long-missing materials in the near future,” said Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott in a news release.

The Washoe County Library book drops are available all day and overnight from Monday at 9 am to Friday at 6 pm.  Book drops are closed on weekends. 

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for suspect in Spanish Springs shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Witnesses described the suspect as a heavy-set or chubby white male with short hair, possibly blond

News

Carson City School District’s unhealthy air quality plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Carson City School District has a plan in place if the air quality in the area becomes unhealthy. According to Superintendent Richard Stokes he said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district filters out air three times a day in their buildings as part of its sanitation process.

News

Arrests made in vandalism at Golden Eagle Regional Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Sparks police arrest 5 for vandalism.

News

Sparks vandalism arrest suspects

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Fines eliminated on overdue books and materials for Washoe County Library

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

Migrating From In-Person To Distance Learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
Washoe County School District Board of Trustees met to discuss when a school transitions from in-person or hybrid to full distance learning.

Coronavirus

Washoe County Schools reporting COVID cases at two schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
There is no word on whether the positive cases involve students, staff or visitors at the two schools.

Safety

Old dynamite prompts lockdowns at two Sparks schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Construction crews found cases of old dynamite in the basement of a nearby barn

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way at times through the rest of this work week. A few T-storms are possible, mainly north of I-80. A back-door cold front is possible late in the weekend. If it pans out, this could bring cleaner, cooler air for a day or two. -Jeff

Crime

Reno Police Department warns of new phone scam

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police say the caller tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest due to failure to appear to testify in court