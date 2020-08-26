Washoe County Library eliminates fines on overdue books and materials

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library Board has eliminated fines on overdue books and materials.

The Library said they believe eliminating the fines supports the goal of providing access to materials, while providing some relief to patrons.

This new policy went into effect less than a week ago. While it is eliminating fines on overdue books and materials, people are still on the hook for replacement cost for lost items.

Library officials in a news release say this pandemic has forced industries to review its operation and implement change to better serve people in the communities.

The Library believes going fine free will help to reduce barriers to service and develop a connection with the community that does not involve the negative association with fines. Also, they believe the change in the policy will help to expand access to library services among groups that might otherwise struggle to return materials on time or keep up with payments, including low-income families, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The Washoe County Library is happy to be able to join many libraries across the country in removing overdue materials fines as a barrier for patrons and we look forward to welcoming back many patrons and long-missing materials in the near future,” said Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott in a news release.

The Washoe County Library book drops are available all day and overnight from Monday at 9 am to Friday at 6 pm. Book drops are closed on weekends.

