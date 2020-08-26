Advertisement

Two sex offenders arrested for failing to register

Rugaber (right), Gisi (left)
Rugaber (right), Gisi (left)(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says that two sex offenders, 53-year-old John Mark Rugaber and 33-year-old James David Gisi have been arrested by the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit for failing to register as a sex offender.

Rugaber was convicted in February of 1996 for the first-degree rape of a child older than ten years, he’s been charged for failing to register as a sex offender. Police say Rugaber is a convicted “high level” sex offender out of Utah and currently on parole out of California for failing to register. Authorities say he is required to register as a sex offender if he resides in the State of Nevada for more than 48 hours.

Gisi, a Tier three sex offender previously convicted for attempted sexual assault with a minor under the age of 14, has also been arrested by the RSONU for failing to register as a sex offender.

Both are in custody at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) was formed in 1998.  At that time Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and the City of Reno all agreed there was a need for coordination in law enforcement in the tracking, monitoring, investigation, public notification, and the arrest and prosecution of non-compliant sex offenders. 

The RSONU’s jurisdictional boundaries encompass all of Washoe County, including the Cities of Reno and Sparks.

Authorities say there are currently about 1,400 registered sex offenders in the Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County area. 

