Silver State Sights - Old Washoe Club

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Episode 58 of Silver State Sights brings us back to Virginia City to look at a place some say is haunted.

The Old Washoe Club has been a Virginia City staple since 1862, making it the oldest saloon in town.

“It’s about 30% history and 70% ghost,” said tour guide Carl Buehler.

Whether or not you believe that is up to you, but the show Ghost Adventures made a believer out of Kendall Guardanapo.

“It’s definitely weird,” she remarked. Saying that orbs were visible on her visit.

If you want to check it out, there are daily tours available.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.