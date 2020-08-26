Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Old Washoe Club

Located on C Street in Virginia City, the Washoe Club has been serving drinks since 1862.
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Episode 58 of Silver State Sights brings us back to Virginia City to look at a place some say is haunted.

The Old Washoe Club has been a Virginia City staple since 1862, making it the oldest saloon in town.

“It’s about 30% history and 70% ghost,” said tour guide Carl Buehler.

Whether or not you believe that is up to you, but the show Ghost Adventures made a believer out of Kendall Guardanapo.

“It’s definitely weird,” she remarked. Saying that orbs were visible on her visit.

If you want to check it out, there are daily tours available.

