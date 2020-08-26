Search on for man who burglarized Sparks business

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the man who burglarized a business in the 800 block of East Glendale Avenue.

It happened on July 11, 2020. Police did not release the name of the business or what was stolen.

Officials said the suspect was captured on surveillance video casing the business throughout the day.

The vehicle is described as a black four-door Honda SI with a small sticker in the left rear window.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

