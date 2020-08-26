Advertisement

Reno Police Department warns of new phone scam

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning of a new phone scam specifically targeting therapists.

According to police, the caller identifies themselves as an officer with Reno PD. The caller tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest due to failure to appear to testify, but does not clarify the court date. Ultimately the caller will request payment of some form from the victim in order to resolve the alleged issue.

The Reno Police Department is reminding anyone who receives a call like this to not provide any credit card, gift card, debit card, or bank information no matter how much the caller threatens you.

If you have been a victim of this scam, or any other, you can contact the Federal Trade Commission or file a report online.

