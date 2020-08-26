Reno police arrest man in death of his infant child

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man in the shaken baby death of his two-week-old child on April 3.

Police went to a West Sixth Street address on April 3 on a report of an infant not breaking. The infant was hospitalized and died on April 7.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and decided the infant died from trauma that was not an accident.

Reno police detectives went to Hawthorne on Wednesday and arrested Craig Anthony Melzo Jr. the infant’s father, on an open murder charge. Police said Melzo was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Washoe County jail.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.