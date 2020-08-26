Advertisement

Protecting yourself online while working from home

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Working and going to school from home is now the new normal, with a set of new risks and scams.

 Adil Harchaoui is the co founder of Nevada IT Solutions, a local computer support service in Reno.

“Now businesses are getting the taste of how it is working from home,” said Harchaoui. “There’s a reduction in cost when working from home so now we’re going to see more sophisticated ways of hacking.”

Protecting yourself online
Protecting yourself online(KOLO)

Harchaoui said spoofing and online scams continue to increase with hackers targeting the most vulnerable during this pandemic, scamming you out of money and personal information.

Double check for spelling errors and click on the SSL certificate to determine the authenticity of a website or email.

“There’s a little lock in there, click on that lock and read what the certificate says to see if its issued by for example your bank contacting you like Wells Fargo or for Wells Fargo,” explained Harchaoui. “When in doubt call your it person, a friend, professional to navigate through it. Or call your bank and verify it. It’s the same with attachments. If you got something from your co-worker call and say hey is this you?”

With most homes running devices linked together like computers, tablets and phones, securing your router means a protected network for the long run.

“Think about the routers you use, it’s probably outdated,” said Harchaoui. “The firmware in it is probably not updated. That’s the important thing because companies push updates to patch up the vulnerabilities. If you’re behind that’s an easy way for hackers to get into your home network.”

While it may be tempting, Harchaoui says to hold back from posting any personal information like celebrating your birthday and to always have a back up to your server.

"The first thing is always encrypt, the second thing is don't share personal information on that computer. Just use it strictly for work. Don't let your kids on there," added Harchaohi. "We want people to enforce password policies, passwords should constantly change every thirty or sixty days. I get that it's annoying, but at the same token there's a lot of liability there."

His advice? Do your research to educate your family and employees to best protect themselves online now and for the future.

“You can have the most line of defense but if a person opens up the door to an intruder it’s too late,” said Harchaoui. “We have to make sure we educate the client and educate their employees.”

For more information, click here.

