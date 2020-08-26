Advertisement

New engineering school building opens at UNR

New 100,000 square foot engineering school building opens at UNR
New 100,000 square foot engineering school building opens at UNR(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Engineering students and faculty up at UNR are enjoying a brand-new facility in which to teach and learn.

“This is a really big deal,” says Marc Johnson, President of the University of Nevada Reno.

Big in terms of size. It’s 100,000 square feet, and big in terms of what impact this new engineering school building can do for students and faculty alike.

The three story complex will be used by undergraduate, graduate and Ph.D candidates who will come from all engineering schools like civil, computer, bio, chemical and electrical to name just a few.

There are state of the art classroom. Clean rooms of various degrees where negative airflow designs keep experimentation free of contamination. Wet labs allow students to work and analyze chemicals safely.

“It will allows us to do state of the art work, it will allow us to produce the best possible work force for the many industries that move into the area,” says Manos Maragakis, Dean the UNR College of Engineering. “And so therefore it will allow us to further the economic development of the state, and also impact our nation,” he adds

But it’s not all nose to the grindstone here. There are spaces in this building which allow students to sit and relax for a time.

And even socialize with others when it will be safe to do so.

Already more than 160 students and faculty are enjoying the new facility.

