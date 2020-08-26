Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over Wis. shooting

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

