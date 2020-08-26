Advertisement

East Fork battalion chief among those fighting flames in California

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:08 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With hundreds of wildfires across the Golden State, Nevada first responders continue to help. East Fork First Protection District (EFFPD) personnel are helping to fight the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, burning more than 365,000 acres.

“We’re out here doing what we do to help other people,” Troy Valenzuela, Battalion Chief with EFFPD said.

The SCU Lightning Complex is burning in five Northern California counties, including Santa Clara, Alameda, and Stanislaus. Firefighters from all over, including EFFPD work 24-hour shifts for at least 14 days.

Valenzuela has been a firefighter for more than 20 years. He added, “We might be on an aggressive fire attack, we might be doing a structure to the fence on a group of homes, we might be working with aircraft to complete line on the fire, we may be mopping up a fire that’s already burned through.”

Valenzuela and a number of other EFFPD crew members were first sent to battle the Loyalton Fire before heading to the SCU Lightning Complex. He said every assignment is just as taxing and intense as the last.

“I knew that early on when I signed up for this career 20+ years ago, but it’s still never easy to be away from home and everything that goes on there for two weeks straight, sometimes longer,” Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela added that the support firefighters get from other agencies and people in the community is what makes putting his life on the line every day worth it.

“Everybody is really on the same team so the objective still becomes put the fire out in the safest way we can and provide the best service for the community and keep our people safe,” Valenzuela said.

For updated information on the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, click here.

