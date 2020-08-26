Advertisement

City of Reno formalizes city manager contract with Doug Thornley

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council on Wednesday formally hired Doug Thornley as its new city manager.

The council picked Thornley for the job Aug. 17 and formalized the agreement with him on Wednesday.

Thornley is currently assistant city manager for internal services for the city of Sparks, where he oversaw collective bargaining, intergovernmental relations and customer service efforts. He started working for Sparks as senior assistant city attorney.

The city of Reno said Thornley is expected to begin his $240,000-a-year job on Oct. 12.

“I’m excited to join an incredibly talented and capable team at the city of Reno, and honored to have a new opportunity to serve the public and achieve the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people,” Thornley said in a statement released by the city of Reno. “That opportunity is only amplified in The Biggest Little City. As Reno city manager, I very much look forward to finding solutions to difficult issues; working closely and productively with elected officials at the federal, state and local levels; and guiding our decision-makers through thoughtful assessments of risk and consideration of competing policies.”

City Manager Sara Newby announced she would step down in July as she and her family moved back to Southern Nevada. Reno Police Chief Jason Soto was named acting city manager in the interim.

