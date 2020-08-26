Carson City School District’s unhealthy air quality plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has a plan in place if the air quality in the area becomes unhealthy.

According to Superintendent Richard Stokes he said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district filters out air three times a day in their buildings as part of its sanitation process. “You can’t really do that if the air outside is poor.”

Stokes said if the air quality becomes unhealthy the district will transition into remote learning. “We look at the very unhealthy range at the time when we consider not having school, so that is 200 or higher.”

All students K-12 attend classes virtually every Monday. He said the district is in a good place to transition to remote learning since all students are equipped with resources like laptops.

“As you know the weather in Northern Nevada changes quickly and it would probably be early the morning of, if we decide to change our school schedule for any reason, particularly if its related to the air quality.”

In the case of transitioning online in such short notice, Stokes said school meals will still be available for students who need it.

Stokes said the district has never cancelled a school day due to unhealthy air quality.

