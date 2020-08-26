Arrests made in vandalism at Golden Eagle Regional Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sparks police say five people have been arrested for vandalism at Golden Eagle Regional Park.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area over the past several weeks due to reports of vandalism and underage drinking and parties.

On Tuesday night, August 25, 2020 police stopped the five suspects near the restrooms at the Pah Rah Interpretive Trail. The suspects all had graffiti materials in their possession that matched graffiti found in the area. Offices also found possible cocaine and more then an ounce of marijuana.

Four men and a juvenile were arrested. The charges are as follows:

Abraham Mora- 19-year-old resident of Sparks: Possession of controlled substance and graffiti paraphernalia, graffiti, and possession of more than 1 ounce Marijuana

Erwin Gomez-Navarro- 20-year-old resident of Sparks: Possession of controlled substance and graffiti paraphernalia, graffiti, possession of more than 1 ounce Marijuana, obstructing, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

Christian Garcia-Garcia- 18-year-old resident of Sun Valley: Possession of controlled substance and graffiti paraphernalia, graffiti, and possession of more than 1 ounce Marijuana

Jose Ayala 18-year-old resident of Sparks: Possession of controlled substance and graffiti paraphernalia, graffiti, and possession of more than 1 ounce Marijuana

Juvenile resident of Sparks: Possession of controlled substance and graffiti paraphernalia, graffiti, and possession of more than 1 ounce Marijuana

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.