The importance of back to school eye exams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Are eye exams on your back to school list? “

According to pediatric optometrist Dr. Timothy Moore from Epic Vision Development, statistically one in four children have a vision problem.”

He said you may notice however, not 1 in 4 children are wearing glasses which means they either have a vision problem that’s undiagnosed or have a vision problem requiring more care.

Eye glasses for children (KOLO)

“Many of those types of eye conditions wouldn’t manifest like you would expect it to. many children don’t know how to explain a vision problem. they could be seeing blurry, strained, double, distorted and they don’t know how to explain my vision isn’t working right,” said Dr. Moore

While squinting or reading up close may be the most common signs of vision problems...other eye conditions aren’t always easy to catch.

“The main way I recommend parents to watch for vision problems is the manifestation of behavioral problems,” explained Dr. Moore. “If you have a child that’s starting to act out in class, there’s a chance they might be far sighted, have a tracking problem and there are other eye conditions that may manifest as a behavioral problem.”

Which is why regular eye exams begin as early as six months to a year old to detect any problems before they get worse.

“If you identify an actual vision problem, they need glasses then it’s yearly after that,” added Dr. Moore. “If there’s no problems then we recommend to come in every other year but every child should have an exam at least by the time they start school so before kindergarten at ages five or six.”

Good vision is also more than what meets the eye.

Dr. Moore’s practice specializes in vision therapy and other extensive eye care services to help kids retain balance and coordination.

He said these skills are an important function our visual system so his goal is all about keeping kids moving to stay active and much more.

“They should still have a comprehensive vision exam which includes having their eyes dilated because its pretty regular around here where I tell parents your child does not have good 3D vision or good depth perception and they have no idea,” said Dr. Moore. " Even though there’s not a need for a concern, its still a good idea for somebody to check.”

