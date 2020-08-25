Advertisement

Students at Carson City School District return to classrooms

The Carson City School District CCSD welcomed some students back to the classrooms Tuesday morning.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District CCSD welcomed some students back to the classrooms Tuesday morning. All students K-12 attend classes virtually on Mondays, then students split the rest of the week on campus.

Superintendent Richard Stokes said, “This is very exciting for all of us, our staff members have been looking forward to this for a long time, and I am pretty confident that students and families have been looking forward to it as well.”

Prior to heading to campus the district is asking parents to screen their child. The screening includes taking a temperature, checking for COVID-19 symptoms, and making sure your child hasn’t been exposed to anyone who may have tested positive for the virus.

If a student tests positive CCSD’s Risk Manager Ann Cyr said they will be asked to quarantine by the local health department.

"They will be allowed to return to school once the local health department has cleared them. If they feel well enough to participate in distance learning then we will make those arrangements from the hybrid model to the 100% distance learning."

Cyr continued, “If they are not feeling well enough to participate in online learning, then they will be provided with an excused absence, just as if they had any other illness.”

Teachers and staff are also required to screen themselves. “The whole school community has to be involved in order for this to be effective,” said Cyr.

She said the district will work with the local health department to identify any potential close contacts and exposures.

For more information you can click here: http://www.carsoncityschools.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=801611&pageId=1178903

