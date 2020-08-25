Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to change name

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows says it is dropping a derogatory word from its name.

The ski resort announced it will be dropping ‘Squaw’ next year after “extensive research into the etymology and history of the term”. Officials say they reached out to members of the Washoe Tribe, as well as other Native American groups drop the term from the destination’s name.

“With the momentum of recognition and accountability we are seeing around the country, we have reached the conclusion that now is the right time to acknowledge a change needs to happen,” Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said. “While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term ‘squaw’ is considered offensive.”

The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

It is not the first time the term has been removed from the area. The valley itself was once named Squaw Valley. As the story goes, the valley was used by the Washoe tribe, and when gold attracted people to move West, they found mostly women and children there. Thus the name of the valley came to be.

The official name of the valley; however, was changed to Olympic Valley in 1960 in anticipation of the Winter Olympics.

Officials with the resort say they will begin working on a new name immediately, and a formal announcement will be made next year. 2021 will be the final winter season where the resort will operate under the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows moniker.

“We will find a new name that reflects our core values, storied past, and respect for all those who have enjoyed this land,” Cohen said

A renaming project team headed by resort leadership will oversee the selection of the new name.

