Preventing wildfires on the Tahoe Rim Trail

By Josh Little
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Thousands of people hike the Tahoe Rim Trail every year, but there are a few things you should know to prevent a wildfire.

"We do not allow campfires on the trail," said Morgan Steel, the executive director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

It’s due to how remote many areas of the trail is, and how hard they can be to reach for firefighters to put out. You are allowed to cook your meals on the trail, but only if you follow the strict guidelines.

“You do need to have a campfire permit, and that name can really get people. Oh I have this campfire permit, but it’s really for that specific use,” added Steel.

And you must use camp stoves that run on propane, and have an on-off switch. Under these current Stage Two restrictions, campfires and charcoal stoves are prohibited, even in campgrounds and day use areas.

“It might not look like it’s still active, but as soon the wind picks up it might kick that back up and no one’s around to put it out,” warned Steel.

If caught with an illegal fire, you could be fined up to $5,000 or six months in jail. To find out more about the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, or rules on the trail, just click the link below.

