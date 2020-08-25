Advertisement

Police respond to suspicious package in Sparks

Emergency crews investigate suspicious package
Emergency crews investigate suspicious package(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police and emergency crews are responding to a suspicious package in the area of David Allen Parkway and Kiley Ranch.

It was reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Nearby Sky Ranch Middle School and Bohach Elementary School are on a code yellow lockdown.

David Allen is closed between Wingfield Hills Drive and Kiley Parkway. People are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

