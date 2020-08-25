Advertisement

Nevada applying for Lost Wages Assistance Program

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has started the application process for Nevada to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program created by President Donald Trump.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) $600 weekly benefit expired in July. When Congress could not agree on an extension of PUC, President Trump signed an executive order creating the LWA.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has given the authorization for DETR to seek the additional $300 for Nevadans who qualify. The program provides the additional assistance for people who are receiving $100 or more in an approved Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Additionally, recipients must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It may take four to six weeks for eligible recipients to see the additional amount, but the payments may be retroactive to August 1, 2020.

Funding for the benefit will come from FEMA disaster relief funds.

