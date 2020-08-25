Advertisement

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

The chicken is staying the same
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - During a worldwide virus-induced pandemic, proper hygiene is key. To follow along with that message, it appears some changes are happening for the commonwealth’s most famous food chain.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pulling its famous “It’s Finger Lickin’ Goodslogan from its campaigns. The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while.” The exact length of time it will be gone has not been revealed.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer, said in a statement released on KFC’s website. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC also made it known that it’s a brand willing to make fun of itself; the headline to KFC’s announcement read: “And the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 goes to... KFC.”

“Whilst we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, rest assured we’re still going to be providing Finger Lickin’ Good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world,” the company said. “And for all those fans, don’t worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.”

KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Governor declares emergency after police shooting of Blake

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National

911 tells N.C. man there's no one to send to his break-in

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina man called 911 to report a break-in at his house, only to be told officers were busy and couldn't respond.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

News

‘Connecting Kids’ announces six school districts to provide all students with access to virtual learning

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
‘Connecting Kids’, a statewide community coalition formed in partnership with numerous organizations, announced six school districts are fully prepared to provide full access to virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

National

Weather, reinforcements aid battle against California fires

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

National

Farmers’ Almanac: ‘Winter of the great divide’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts: “Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

National Politics

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back’ Iran sanctions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.