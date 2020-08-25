Hostess expands recall of Raspberry Zingers over possible mold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hostess is expanding a recall of one of its products over mold concerns.

The company said certain Raspberry Zingers may develop mold prior to the best by date.

The FDA said the products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

If you have purchased the affected product, you are urged not to eat it and contact the place of purchase to return it for a full refund.

No other Hostess Brands products are affected.

For more information about the recall, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.