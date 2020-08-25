‘Connecting Kids’ announces six school districts to provide all students with access to virtual learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Connecting Kids’, a statewide community coalition formed in partnership with numerous organizations, announced six school districts are fully prepared to provide full access to virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

The coalition in a news release says Carson City School District (CCSD) Superintendent Richard Stokes has confirmed that all 8,200 students enrolled within the district have access to a device and internet connectivity and are able to participate in its hybrid distance learning plan.

CCSD was able to close the technology gap by distributing fully subsidized T-Mobile hot spots and devices to all those in need.

Churchill, Eureka, Lincoln, Mineral and White Pine were the other five districts to provide full access to virtual learning.

The coalition was formed in partnership with The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, Communities In Schools Nevada, and The Public Education Foundation

Any student or family needing connection is asked to call the Family Support Center and they can be reached at 888-616-2476. There will have English and Spanish speaking operators available Monday – Saturday, 7:00 am – 6:00 pm until every student has access to virtual learning. It will continue to serve as the only place to get connected.

