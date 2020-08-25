College experience different in 2020 as Nevada starts classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s anything but an ordinary year on college campuses across the country.

On Monday, the University of Nevada was the latest to welcome its students back for the first day of classes. The school’s plan to operate during the Coronavirus Pandemic has drastically altered the “normal” college experience.

Most notably, the majority of classes are taking place virtually rather than in-person.

“Day one, it was pretty good so far,” said Jared Beratlis, a freshman from the Bay Area studying business. “They’ve taken all the precautions necessary. Even though it’s different, it’s still good to be here.”

Beratlis is one of many students who decided to move to Reno for school despite almost all of it taking place online.

Lexie Reddon moved from Las Vegas. She’s studying civil engineering, but only her labs are taking place on-campus.

“What will be interesting to see is if I can motivate myself to do it online,” said Reddon, who like all freshman on campus had to finish her senior year of high school virtually. “I’m paying so much money to live up here but it’s all online”

Reddon adds despite the limitations, she’s still enjoying the experience of being away from home for school.

“I feel like I’m on a summer vacation - like a summer camp - and my parents are going to pick me up in a couple days. But that’s not the case.” said Reddon. “It’s a new chapter in life.”

The social life on campus has taken a hit. Those in student housing cannot bring anyone else into their dorms. There’s a max of 50 students on each floor, with one being dedicated to students quarantining after certain illnesses, including COVID-19.

Any eateries on-campus have also been moved to grab-and-go only.

Andrew Thompson, another freshman from Las Vegas, said it was worth starting college in 2020 instead of waiting for things to return to normal.

“I didn’t really want to put my life on hold for another year,” said Thompson, who is studying biomedical engineering. “We still want to have that college experience. Even though we aren’t getting it right now, there’s always next year.”

Thompson and Reddon, friends in Las Vegas and now in Reno, say it’ll be more challenging to make friends and meet people.

“It’s not like you can just introduce yourself to people on Zoom,” said Reddon.

“It makes it difficult to interact and hang out with friends, but we have a beautiful campus,” said Thompson. “There’s a lot of outdoor places.”

The university is reporting all positive cases of COVID-19 on its website.

