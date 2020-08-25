Advertisement

Churchill County School District postpones first day of school

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County School District has postponed the start of the 2020-2021 school year to Monday, August 31 from Tuesday, August 25. The district made the announcement late Monday night.

The administration said the delay is in effect for all students, including those enrolled in full-time remote learning, due to changes with requests for in-person or distance learning causing changes to transportation.

The announcement on the district’s Facebook page reads in part:

The administration understands families may experience challenges with this decision. The district administrators expect to be fully ready for August 31st and will be in touch with families through the rest of this week. If you have questions, please email parentinfo@churchillcsd.com.

The district will continue the food distribution sites on Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 28. It wants to ensure families can have access to meals until it opens on the 31st.

To see the full statement made by the Churchill County School District, click here.

