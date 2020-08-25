Advertisement

24th annual Lake Tahoe summit held virtually, headlined by Wise

Annual event focuses on the preservation of the lake
The 24th annual Tahoe Summit's theme was "Resilient Tahoe."(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those of us who live close to Lake Tahoe, it can be easy to take the lake and everything that goes with it for granted. The annual Tahoe summit wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

 “Since 1997, this summit has been working to develop solutions to protect our beloved national treasure of Lake Tahoe,” described Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

Like so many events in 2020, this year’s summit was done virtually, but still featured our areas top political leaders from both sides of the aisle.

“It’s not news that even a century and a half ago, Lake Tahoe was labeled as a special place,” said Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei. “It’s our responsibility to leave the lake better than we found it.”

 “The reason for our work is really simple,” said California Senator and VP candidate Kamala Harris. “It’s to make sure future generations can enjoy this most beautiful part of our country.”

The lakes environment, climate change, and fire danger were the summits main topics of discussion.

The event was hosted by senator Catherine Cortez Masto who said tourism is up during the pandemic, adding that this year’s April was busier than the average July.

 “The COVID-19 crisis has reminded us how valuable the outdoors is to our health. Emotional, physical, and spiritual,” she reflected.

The events theme was resilience, and its keynote speaker wasn’t a politician. Two time Olympic gold medalist David Wise compared what he does to the attitude necessary to protect areas like Lake Tahoe.

 “Nature is resilient,” Wide said. “Our climate in general has put up with a lot of our crap. But we have to put our skis back on and we have to land that last run.”

