Washoe County School District says students return to school Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District has announced that students will return to class on Monday.

School was canceled three days last week due to smoke and safety issues.

His is the note the school district sent to families and staff:

Good afternoon Washoe County School District Families and Staff

This is Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill.

We have continued to monitor the massive wildfires burning in Northern California throughout the weekend. Working with the National Weather Service, trends are looking favorable to see less smoke in our area than we have seen over the past week.

As I have previously stated, smoke patterns and density are very difficult to predict with any kind of certainty. However, based on the current fire and weather projections, we are excited to welcome our students back to school, tomorrow August 24, whether that is in person or on the hybrid model.

The hybrid schedule for tomorrow is the B schedule.

If it is unhealthy for your child to return to school, please contact your child’s school for make up work. As always, please remember to self screen before your child attends school.

We are so proud of our students who attended school last week wearing their face covering and helping to keep their friends and their teachers safe.

I also want to thank staff for their hard work and for being flexible in very difficult and unpredictable situations.

To repeat, students will return to school, tomorrow August 24, either in person or on the hybrid model. Kindergarteners will start school tomorrow, as planned.

