UNR researchers test local wastewater for COVID

Swan Lake in north Reno used to store extra effluent from local wastewater treatment plant
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID testing and tracing are going on just about every day here in Washoe County.

But researchers say wastewater can also help detect the prevalence of the disease. Such testing though has some Lemmon Valley residents on edge.

Lemmon Valley residents Tammy Holt-Still says it's no secret Swan Lake is used to store wastewater from the Reno Stead Wastewater Treatment plant.

Word that UNR researchers are studying that water to find COVID has her worried about the risk residents face being located so closely to the lake.

“Since they don’t really know anything, and they are still learning it now, what are we a test site?” asks Holt-Still. “And that is exactly how it feels. It feels like this community is a throw away community,” she says. Holt-Still says wildlife swims in the water and this year the water is being used to grow hay for livestock.

Go near Swan Lake there are purple signs which say to “avoid contact” with Swan Lake water.

“We treat everything as required, and we make sure that it is disinfected,” says Dwayne Smith, Director of Washoe County Capital Projects. “We still want to take that extra step just to make sure that everyone understands we are dealing with a treated product,” he says. Smith says the treatment plant thoroughly cleans the water of bacteria and viruses.

Researchers are looking for "Viral Signatures" which is the RNA of the virus to help determine the prevalence of the disease.

Smith is confident residents have nothing to worry about when it comes contracting COVID through Swan Lake Water. He says he plans on contacting UNR researchers to see if they can take more samples from various treatment plants throughout the area.

But for now, he says, the county is comfortable with the results from the Reno Stead Water Treatment Plant and its impact on Lemmon Valley.

