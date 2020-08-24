UNR kicks-off first day of courses, Psychologist offers ways to stay connected on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of courses started Monday at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). This year classes are offered remotely, hybrid, in-person and alternating models to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in virtual and in-person welcome week events. “It is of utmost importance that our students feel welcomed and excited to be back whether they are physically on campus or participating in their education completely online,” said Amy Koeckes, Associate Director of Student Engagement in the University’s Center for Student Engagement.

She added, “Would I say it’s the same exact experience than last year? No, it’s going to be a little different, but it’s going to be the best we can provide in these times.”

Koeckes continued, “We know that students who participate and get involved on campus within their first six weeks are more likely to do well academically and feel like they are a part of this University community. Our goal is to offer ways for them to connect and get involved while being mindful of social distance and health and safety guidelines.”

Approved student events will have two Campus Escort/COVID Safety Officers present to remind event attendees to wear a face covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Although it’s not a normal school year for college students, Psychologist and Relationship Expert Dr. Marisa T. Cohen said connecting with others is important during college.

Dr. Cohen encourages students to get involved by reaching out to someone who works on campus, look for events or clubs that are happening, and get to know your classmates.

“Even though this isn’t a typical beginning of the semester, you are still building your networks, and you are building a group of people that you will be going these four years with.”

She recommends to reach out to a mental health expert if you’re having a hard time adjusting to the new changes.

