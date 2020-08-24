UNR introduces new HyFlex plan for fall semester

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno unveils a new look Monday.

The all in-person learning model is a thing of the past. But the all-online format will not be the standard for everyone either. Instead, the university introduced a mix of both.

In a thorough 62 page reopening plan, the university outlined their new approach called HyFlex. In a video released by UNR, faculty members expressed their thoughts on the plan.

“I believe in the HyFlex approach,” said teaching associate professor Todd Felts. “It provides options to students. It also provides options for professors. It gives students a choice.”

Paige Hernandez is a core math advisor at UNR. She likes the flexibility of the HyFlex plan.

“I do office hours after class and (students) can stay on Zoom and ask questions so they don’t have to feel like they need to come get help from me (in person).”

HyFlex allows half of a class to learn remotely one day, then be in class the other. That is in line with Governor Steve Sisolak's plan to have 50% capacity in all spaces. A rotating schedule allows students to learn both ways. Speakers inside classrooms and on laptops will allow everyone in the class to hear the dialogue.

“Students on Zoom tend to be more engaged,” Felts said. “They’re talking a lot. They’re often starting the conversation so that students in the classroom react."

Hernandez echoed Felts’ thoughts on the plan working for students and teachers.

“The students in class have the normal in-person experience but the students at home are getting the same thing - being able to stay home if they need to or want to. In some cases they have to because of social distancing.”

UNR has upped its cleaning measures. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes will be available in all classrooms.

Masks will be required in all public spaces.

If there are positive cases on campus, UNR’s plan is to move to remote learning once again - the same way it was during the 2020 spring semester.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.