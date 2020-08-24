TMFPD responding to small brush fire near Bowers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is responding to a small brush fire near Bowers Mansion.

It was reported just before 7:00 A.M. Monday, August 24, 2020.

It is burning in a remote area in the mountain, but no structures are threatened.

Smoke is visible from I-580 and crews are asking the public not to call 911. Multiple calls tie up the lines, and affect fire operations.

Humboldt-Toiyabe crews are hiking to the fire, but conditions are favorable for crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

