TMFPD responding to small brush fire near Bowers
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is responding to a small brush fire near Bowers Mansion.
It was reported just before 7:00 A.M. Monday, August 24, 2020.
It is burning in a remote area in the mountain, but no structures are threatened.
Smoke is visible from I-580 and crews are asking the public not to call 911. Multiple calls tie up the lines, and affect fire operations.
Humboldt-Toiyabe crews are hiking to the fire, but conditions are favorable for crews.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.