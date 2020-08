TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - Truckee Fire is responding to a small fire on Prosser Hill north of Truckee.

Smoke can be seen on the AlertWildfire.org camera at Tahoe Donner.

Truckee Fire says the fire was first reported at 8 A.M.

At this time, no structures are threatened.

