Reno poker pro still missing after over a month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A professional poker player who had been living in Reno for over a year has now been missing for over a month.

43 year old Brad booth was last seen driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with Nevada plates 601-pmr.

According to RPD, he told his roommate’s he was going camping but took only minimal supplies.

There has been no sign of Booth or the pickup since July 13. Police say his cell phone last pinged in the Truckee area.

Booth became a prominent name in the poker community after appearing on NBC’s poker after dark and GSN’s “High Stakes Poker” more than a decade ago.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.