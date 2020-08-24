Advertisement

Reno poker pro still missing after over a month

Brad Booth was last seen on July 13
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A professional poker player who had been living in Reno for over a year has now been missing for over a month.

43 year old Brad booth was last seen driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with Nevada plates 601-pmr.

According to RPD, he told his roommate’s he was going camping but took only minimal supplies.

There has been no sign of Booth or the pickup since July 13. Police say his cell phone last pinged in the Truckee area.

Booth became a prominent name in the poker community after appearing on NBC’s poker after dark and GSN’s “High Stakes Poker” more than a decade ago.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

North Complex Fire at 28,304 acres; US 395 traffic detoured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning between Susanville and Quincy.

Education

Washoe County School District says students return to school Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school district said weather and smoke are hard to predict.

Fire

Loyalton Fire containment at 90%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Efforts are winding down and crews are no longer working at night.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 92 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Thirty-nine percent of all intensive care unit beds are occupied and 10 percent of all ventilators are in use.

Latest News

Fire

Lemmon Valley brush fire halted at 8.5 acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire is on the south side of U.S. 395.

News

Former Chicago, Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta dies at 81

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mob Museum says Frank Cullotta died Thursday in a Las Vegas hospital from coronavirus complications.

News

Burn It All Artist Exhibit

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Protesters Rally In Support Of the US Postal Service

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

News

Free COVID-19 Testing For Washoe School District Employees

Updated: 8 hours ago

Crime

Officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown Reno

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
Details about the incident were not immediately available.