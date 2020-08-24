Placer County finds body in 2005 murder investigation

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County, CA, Sheriff’s Office has announced the discovery of a body from a 2005 murder.

Detectives began investigating the murder of 27-year-old Christie Lynn Wilson in October of 2005. The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of Mario Garcia for First Degree Murder, even though Wilson’s body had not been found.

Detectives did not give up efforts to find Wilson’s body.

Last week, he Placer County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Placer County District Attorneys Office used Ground Penetrating Radar to scan a four-and-a-half acre lot where Garcia previously lived.

One area of interested resulted in the discovery of skeletal remains. The medical examiner used dental records to confirm that the remains were those of Christie Wilson. Detectives hope the discovery will help to bring closure to her family and all who knew her.

