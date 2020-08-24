Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions nears an end

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the pandemic hit, it did not take long for Governor Steve Sisolak to put a moratorium on evictions in the state of Nevada.

“I think it was very responsible of Sisolak to put a freeze on it,” said UNR professor and businessman Dan Oster.

Being senior VP at commercial real estate company NAI Alliance, Oster has had to deal with this issue a lot lately, with the moratorium for commercial evictions being lifted on July 1.

“While the rules may allow them to evict, we have seen very few evictions,” he explained. “Landlords know they are all in this together. So we are seeing some evictions but they are likely the ones that would have happened in the course of business anyway.”

You might not expect it, but Oster says the pandemic has resulted in more companies interested in our area.

“Since COVID, our call volume is way up. Many more companies from out of the area are calling to inquire about space in northern nevada than we would see normally,” he added.

The date for allowing commercial evictions has passed, but residential evictions wont be allowed until September 1st.

When asked what advice he would give tenants who may be in danger of this, Oster made his thoughts clear.

“Most landlords want to see you succeed. If you just communicate you will get a better result than if you keep quiet and do a midnight move out, that puts the landlord in a much different state of mind and position.”

