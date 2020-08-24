Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze looking to improve with winds forecasted to turn south, which will help steer away smoke from the CA wildfires.

Thunderstorm potential continues through Tuesday.

Despite elevated moisture, gusty winds and dry lightning strikes from thunderstorms will increase fire danger.

A red flag warning takes effect Sunday evening through Monday.

Additional storms are possible Monday into Tuesday across Western Nevada and Southern Sierra.

8 Day Forecast starting Aug 23 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.