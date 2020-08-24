Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze looking to improve with winds forecasted to turn south, which will help steer away smoke from the CA wildfires.

Thunderstorm potential continues through Tuesday.

Despite elevated moisture, gusty winds and dry lightning strikes from thunderstorms will increase fire danger.

A red flag warning takes effect Sunday evening through Monday.

Additional storms are possible Monday into Tuesday across Western Nevada and Southern Sierra.

8 Day Forecast starting Aug 23
8 Day Forecast starting Aug 23(KOLO)

