Military jet makes hard landing at Stead Airport

A military F-5 fighter jet made a hard landing at the Stead Airport.
A military F-5 fighter jet made a hard landing at the Stead Airport.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEAD, Nev. (KOLO) - A military jet made a hard landing at the Reno Stead airport Monday morning, August 24, 2020, but there were no reported injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms that the F-5 fighter jet landed with its gear up, otherwise known as a belly landing.

The FAA says it does not comment on military operations. The Nevada Air Guard tells KOLO 8 News Now, the aircraft was not one of theirs. A Naval Air Station Fallon representative says the aircraft did not belong to their squadron.

