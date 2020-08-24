Advertisement

Holmes Beach, Fla. resident looking for stolen mannequin wearing late husband’s jacket

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - All Maggie Patall wants is whoever stole her mannequin with her late husband’s clothes is to give it back.

Maggie’s late husband Peter passed away in 2013, and Roger, the plastic mannequin, was wearing Peter’s tuxedo jacket.

Roger usually sits on the second story balcony of Patall’s home and can be seen driving on Gulf Drive passing 73 Street. On Saturday morning Roger was gone.

“I called the police. Neighbors were looking. Evidently, he was taken Thursday night. I just didn’t notice until Friday,” says Patall.

Roger is very well known in this Holmes beach community.

“He’s always there when you’re walking on Gulf or walking to and from the beach and 73rd. The first time I saw it I thought it was a real person and it kind of freaked me out,” says a neighbor walking nearby.

At the beginning of this year, Patall began the tradition of dressing up Roger for every holiday.

“For Easter, he was the white rabbit. For Fourth of July he was Uncle Sam. He had his Halloween costume with the spooky face it’s just fun to do,” Patall told ABC 7.

Patall hopes someone will come forward with the rest of Roger or at least her late husband’s jacket.

“They found his head, his torso, no arms, and nothing from the waist down. But the worst part was he was wearing my husband’s tuxedo jacket,” said Patall.

