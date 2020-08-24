Advertisement

Donations come in to save Carson City’s Children’s Museum

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After an impassioned plea, officials with the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada say donations are coming in to help save the museum.

The museum’s financial position is precarious. Like countless other businesses, COVID-19 forced the museum to shut down for months. But the closure came at a time when the museum was spending a lot of money updating its exhibits.

The museum has been a staple of childhood in Carson City for nearly 30 years.

“Just seeing the joy it brings to people is really important,” Jennifer Meredith, president of the museum’s board said. “Just the people who talk about them coming here as children and now bringing their children, it’s really a multi generational facility.”

It opened in 1994, and has served as a place for children to grow and learn. The museum’s Executive Director, Christine Brandon, says listening to the sounds of kids playing helps inspire her work.

“Just listening to those feet, and the giggles, and the laugh, and I could hear all of that from my office,” she said. “It just brought me joy and it kept me motivated every day.”

Brandon took over her role in October of 2019. It was her mission to revitalize the museum and truly make it a place for kids to explore.

“We had a new vision of really turning this into a hands on museum for children because that’s how they learn is tactile learning,” she said.

New Exhibits have come in and old ones got a new life. The museum was working to become a whole new place for kids to explore with their hands.

A great idea-until COVID-19 hit.

“The ball had just gotten moving, and then all of a sudden, we were at a standstill,” Brandon said.

The museum that was once full of laughter was suddenly silent. With no money coming in, staff had to be laid off, and both Brandon and Meredith say the reality is grim.

“We’re a few weeks off from just completely shutting down,” Brandon said.

“Admissions are down,” Meredith added. “Memberships are down, and that’s the primary source of funding for the museum, so we’re really in a dire circumstance.”

At the beginning of August, the museum was able to open on a reservation basis. Visitors can reserve a two-hour time block, and some people are taking advantage of it. But the museum says if something doesn’t change, Carson City could lose one of its few places for younger kids.

“We need the community to come and support us and stand by us,” Brandon said.

And the community is rallying. After KOLO 8 News Now reported on the museum’s predicament, donations have come in from businesses and individuals in the community. Brandon says so far, more than $3,500 in donations have come in. The museum is also looking into other sources of revenue, like renting out rooms to community groups for their meetings. Brandon says in order to say open, the museum needs about $50,000 and they are so grateful to everyone who has donated to save this important resource.

If you would like to donate, click the link below.

Carson City Children's Museum

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Project Bear Hugs accepting donations for Loyalton Fire victims

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:34 AM PDT
Project Bear Hugs accepting donations for Loyalton Fire victims

News

Laptop shortage an issue for WCSD in move to distance learning

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM PDT
The Washoe County School District needs 11,000 more laptops in order to have all students learn remotely

News

City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

KOLO Cares

Amplify Life: helping people with disabilities stay connected

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:37 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping people stay connected.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

You can help our community by supporting Catholic Charities

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping our community year round.

KOLO Cares

Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

News

M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 AM PDT
M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

News

GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM PDT
GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

News

Bank Saloon in Carson City on track to open during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.