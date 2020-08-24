Donations come in to save Carson City’s Children’s Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After an impassioned plea, officials with the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada say donations are coming in to help save the museum.

The museum’s financial position is precarious. Like countless other businesses, COVID-19 forced the museum to shut down for months. But the closure came at a time when the museum was spending a lot of money updating its exhibits.

The museum has been a staple of childhood in Carson City for nearly 30 years.

“Just seeing the joy it brings to people is really important,” Jennifer Meredith, president of the museum’s board said. “Just the people who talk about them coming here as children and now bringing their children, it’s really a multi generational facility.”

It opened in 1994, and has served as a place for children to grow and learn. The museum’s Executive Director, Christine Brandon, says listening to the sounds of kids playing helps inspire her work.

“Just listening to those feet, and the giggles, and the laugh, and I could hear all of that from my office,” she said. “It just brought me joy and it kept me motivated every day.”

Brandon took over her role in October of 2019. It was her mission to revitalize the museum and truly make it a place for kids to explore.

“We had a new vision of really turning this into a hands on museum for children because that’s how they learn is tactile learning,” she said.

New Exhibits have come in and old ones got a new life. The museum was working to become a whole new place for kids to explore with their hands.

A great idea-until COVID-19 hit.

“The ball had just gotten moving, and then all of a sudden, we were at a standstill,” Brandon said.

The museum that was once full of laughter was suddenly silent. With no money coming in, staff had to be laid off, and both Brandon and Meredith say the reality is grim.

“We’re a few weeks off from just completely shutting down,” Brandon said.

“Admissions are down,” Meredith added. “Memberships are down, and that’s the primary source of funding for the museum, so we’re really in a dire circumstance.”

At the beginning of August, the museum was able to open on a reservation basis. Visitors can reserve a two-hour time block, and some people are taking advantage of it. But the museum says if something doesn’t change, Carson City could lose one of its few places for younger kids.

“We need the community to come and support us and stand by us,” Brandon said.

And the community is rallying. After KOLO 8 News Now reported on the museum’s predicament, donations have come in from businesses and individuals in the community. Brandon says so far, more than $3,500 in donations have come in. The museum is also looking into other sources of revenue, like renting out rooms to community groups for their meetings. Brandon says in order to say open, the museum needs about $50,000 and they are so grateful to everyone who has donated to save this important resource.

