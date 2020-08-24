COVID-19 case reported at McQueen High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says there has been a positive case of COVID-19 at McQueen High School.

In an email to parents, the district says that while some students and staff will be excluded from the building, others will have classes as normal. Students should be receiving emails about which group they fall into.

The Washoe County Health District is conducting contact tracing.

The district will provide more updates as the situation evolves.

