Advertisement

COVID-19 case reported at McQueen High School

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says there has been a positive case of COVID-19 at McQueen High School.

In an email to parents, the district says that while some students and staff will be excluded from the building, others will have classes as normal. Students should be receiving emails about which group they fall into.

The Washoe County Health District is conducting contact tracing.

The district will provide more updates as the situation evolves.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno poker pro still missing after over a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Brad Booth is a long time professional poker player who had recently made Reno his home.

Fire

North Complex Fire at 28,304 acres; US 395 traffic detoured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning between Susanville and Quincy.

Education

Washoe County School District says students return to school Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school district said weather and smoke are hard to predict.

Fire

Loyalton Fire containment at 90%

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Efforts are winding down and crews are no longer working at night.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 92 recoveries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Thirty-nine percent of all intensive care unit beds are occupied and 10 percent of all ventilators are in use.

Fire

Lemmon Valley brush fire halted at 8.5 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire is on the south side of U.S. 395.

News

Former Chicago, Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta dies at 81

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Mob Museum says Frank Cullotta died Thursday in a Las Vegas hospital from coronavirus complications.

News

Burn It All Artist Exhibit

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Protesters Rally In Support Of the US Postal Service

Updated: 10 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

News

Free COVID-19 Testing For Washoe School District Employees

Updated: 10 hours ago