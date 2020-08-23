Advertisement

Reno police make eight DUI arrests

DUI arrests graphic by MGN.
(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department drunk driving saturation patrol Saturday led to the arrest of eight people for driving under the influence, the Reno Police Department said.

Police also made one misdemeanor traffic arrest and issued six traffic citations.

The patrol designed to make the roads safer was funded by a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

