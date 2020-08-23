Project Bear Hugs taking donations to help fire victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since the Loyalton Fire started August 14, the blaze has ravaged nearly 50,000 acres of land across California and Nevada.

People have lost their homes, many more evacuated. Crews have made substantial progress to contain the fire, but not every item can be saved.

“After (emergency crews) leave people just assume everybody is fine,” Hannah Hoobyar said, the founder of Project Bear Hugs. “They’re not. They still need help.”

Hoobyar has been giving back to victims of natural disasters for the past seven years. One of her organization’s motto’s is to ensure no family goes to sleep scared.

“They still need the toys for the kids because they don’t have anything left, or they have animals that run out of food,” Hoobyar said.

Hoobyar works around the clock to target the needs of those who have been affected by disasters like the Loyalton Fire. She has regularly been in contact with government officials and incident commanders for other nonprofits.

“Each disaster I go to there is some touching story,” she said. “Whether it’s a kid who hasn’t talked for months and is now talking because of a new stuffed animal, or there was an elderly person that was stuck in their house and their family left, now they have a blanket they can hold.”

Project Bear Hugs’ initiative does not work without donations. From August 22 through September 5, people can drop off necessities in boxes at Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio, Code Coffee, and Rackley Auto Group. Donations will go toward helping those fire victims.

“(Victims need) comfort items like blankets and pillows, things for the elderly, stuffed animals and toys, and animal beds and food,” Hoobyar said. “We have to keep everything new right now because of COVID.”

Only new items with tags attached will be accepted.

Project Bear Hugs also accepts monetary donations on their website: https://projectbearhugscares.com/

