Officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown Reno

(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department had an officer involved in a shooting overnight, police said Sunday.

It happened around midnight in downtown Reno, police said.

Following shooting protocol, the case is being investigated by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had no one immediately available to give any details.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

