Former Chicago, Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta dies at 81

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Frank Cullotta, a former mobster turned government witness who had a cameo role in the 1995 movie “Casino” and later was a Las Vegas mob museum tour guide, has died. He was 81.

The Mob Museum says Cullotta died Thursday in a Las Vegas hospital from coronavirus complications.

In “Casino,” he had a bit role as a hitman who carries out several murders. Cullotta arrived in Las Vegas from Chicago in 1979 and later admitted to killing a former friend and grand jury witness suspected of informing on a money exchange scam he was working on.

